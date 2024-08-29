Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 475 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $613.08. 117,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.73 and a 200 day moving average of $574.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

