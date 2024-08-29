Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 8,600 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after buying an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,356. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

