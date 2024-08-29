Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,766,000 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the July 31st total of 1,704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

FGRRF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Fingerprint Cards AB has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Get Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) alerts:

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, engages in the development, production, and marketing of biometric systems and technologies in Sweden, France, Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.