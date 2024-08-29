First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBP. Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FBP opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $164,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,251. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

