First Busey’s (BUSE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUSE. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 307,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and have sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

