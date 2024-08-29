First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $16.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,994.72. 47,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,479. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,174.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,871.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,715.25.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

