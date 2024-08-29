First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 5.9 %

FBAK traded down $12.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $215.00.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.