First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,105. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

