First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,105. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
