First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 56,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 159,987 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

