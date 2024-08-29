First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 56,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
