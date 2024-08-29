First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWRG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

