Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.60

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.60 and last traded at $172.45, with a volume of 8602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.