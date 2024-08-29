Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
