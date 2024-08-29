Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

