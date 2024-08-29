FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.57

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.57 and last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 10586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,206,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter worth $13,087,000. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

