FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $18,954.00 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 16,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $18,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,534,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,432.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Howard Dvorkin bought 5,192 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,815.04.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $12,348.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

FlexShopper Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.07 on Thursday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

