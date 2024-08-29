Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

