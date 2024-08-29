Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,763,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,387. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

