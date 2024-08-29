Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 1%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.55 and last traded at $76.36. Approximately 520,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,775,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

