Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.62.

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

