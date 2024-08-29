Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.62.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
