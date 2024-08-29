FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEBFree Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS FFEB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 22,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

