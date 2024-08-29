FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Position Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

