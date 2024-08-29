Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 563 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 563 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $12,853.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 924,560 shares in the company, valued at $21,107,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 97,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $33.97.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
