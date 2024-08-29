Gaimin Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $129,648.23 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,297,668,680 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 13,297,668,680 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00146023 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $359,931.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

