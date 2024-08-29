Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.20

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.20 and last traded at $183.08, with a volume of 123946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.85.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

