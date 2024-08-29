Gary Ellmer Sells 1,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.1 %

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,232. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $776.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $8,959,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 779.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

