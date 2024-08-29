GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Free Report) shot up 424,900% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.80). 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
GCP Student Living Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.50.
GCP Student Living Company Profile
GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.
