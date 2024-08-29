GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.