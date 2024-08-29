GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 175.9% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GeneDx Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of WGSWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.