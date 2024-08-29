GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the July 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOVX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

