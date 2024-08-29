GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the July 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several brokerages recently commented on GOVX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
