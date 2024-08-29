Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
