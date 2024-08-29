Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 29,168 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $949.28 million, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

