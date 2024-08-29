Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 29,168 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.93.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $949.28 million, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.