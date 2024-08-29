Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 345,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 1,345,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,638. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

