Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Reaches $410.35 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $158.46 or 0.00267358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $410.35 million and $2.22 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

