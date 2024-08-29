Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

