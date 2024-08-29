Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in August

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

XJNGF stock remained flat at $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

