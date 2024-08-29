Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.78). Approximately 1,257,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,304,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.80).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is presently 8,888.89%.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
