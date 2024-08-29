Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.78). Approximately 1,257,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,304,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.94. The company has a market cap of £302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is presently 8,888.89%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

