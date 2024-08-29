Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GRP.U traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.19. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

