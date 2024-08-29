Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.29. 68,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.82. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.60.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

