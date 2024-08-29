Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 4.3 %

GDLC stock traded down 0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching 19.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,022. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 7.75 and a twelve month high of 27.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.75.

Get Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund alerts:

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.