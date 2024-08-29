Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 4.3 %
GDLC stock traded down 0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching 19.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,022. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 7.75 and a twelve month high of 27.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.75.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.