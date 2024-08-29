Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.40. 17,127,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,160,813. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

