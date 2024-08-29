GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Stock Price Up 9.1%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 128,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of C$94.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

