Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $60.17 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 16,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 165,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.
The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%.
Greif Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Greif
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Greif Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
