Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $60.17 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 16,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 165,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.