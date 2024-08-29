Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $168.00 at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. 76,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,848. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,144.54 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $153.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

