GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the July 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GUNGF stock remained flat at $19.28 on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.