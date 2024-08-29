GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the July 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GUNGF stock remained flat at $19.28 on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
