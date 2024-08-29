Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the July 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.8 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of Haier Smart Home stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

