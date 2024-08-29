Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,765,800 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the July 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.8 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
Shares of Haier Smart Home stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.08.
About Haier Smart Home
