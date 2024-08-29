Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 448,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,397. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

