Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:EMAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:EMAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030. Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.94 and a 52 week high of C$18.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Energy Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.