Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 120,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 327,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.
