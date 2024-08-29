Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Trading 2.3% Higher

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 120,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 327,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Hanryu Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Hanryu

(Get Free Report)

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.