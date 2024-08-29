Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $628.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 608 ($8.02), with a volume of 20485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($8.04).
Hargreaves Services Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £194.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 572.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,729.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Services
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Services
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.