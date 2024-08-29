Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $628.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 608 ($8.02), with a volume of 20485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($8.04).

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £194.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 572.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,729.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other news, insider David Anderson acquired 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £40,537.45 ($53,458.33). 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

