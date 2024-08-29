Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

HROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Harrow has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

